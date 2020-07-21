The Maldives welcomes first flight

MALE, The Maldives, 21 July 2020: Statistics shared by Maldives Immigration showed over 400 tourists arrived in the Maldives since the country reopened its borders last Wednesday, according to a report in the news channel Avas.mv.

The Maldives closed its borders to tourists 27 March and reopened its borders last week after adopting stringent safety measures.

Qatar Airways landed last Wednesday delivering 104 tourists and 38 local residents; the first international passenger flight to arrive since the lockdown. Most of the tourists were from Turkey. Other tourists arrived from the US, with 12 arrivals. Nine visitors from the Netherlands, seven from Switzerland were also among the arrivals.

According to Immigration’s data, 443 tourists arrived in the Maldives over the past three days.

The Maldives National University has estimated that 10.595 tourists will visit the Maldives this month, and a total of 450,134 will arrive by the end of the year. Last year, the Maldives welcomed a record 1.7 million tourist arrivals.

(Source: Avas.mv)