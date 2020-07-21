GBTA clears CEO of wrongdoing

ALEXANDRIA, USA, 21 July 2020: The Global Business Travel Association announced Monday that the third-party investigation into professional work conduct allegations against Scott Solombrino, GBTA’s CEO, has concluded no misconduct or legal wrongdoing on his part.

In a statement, GBTA’s board of directors reported that they received an anonymous letter asserting troubling allegations about Solombrino.

The board immediately launched an independent and thorough investigation with Solombrino’s professionalism and cooperation.

The board stated at the close of the investigation: “No misconduct or legal wrongdoing by Solombrino was found regarding these allegations.”

After being cleared of such allegations by the third-party investigation, Solombrino and the GBTA Board agreed that it was time for him to pursue other employment opportunities.

GBTA interim executive director, Dave Hilfman, stated: “We thank Scott for his 25 years of service to GBTA and his passion and commitment to advancing the travel industry. We wish Scott success in his future endeavours.”

The Global Business Travel Association (GBTA) is a business travel and meetings trade organisation headquartered in Washington DC but with representation on six continents and a membership exceeding 9,000-plus travel professionals. They manage more than USD345 billion of global business travel and meetings expenditures annually.