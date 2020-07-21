Return fares cheaper on AirAsia

SEPANG, 21 July 2020: AirAsia has launched a special promotion that offers a 50%* discount on their return fare when they book a round trip ticket.

This offer is applicable for any Malaysia domestic flights booked by 24 July for the travel period 4 August to 6 December 2020. Bookings can be made on airasia.com or via the AirAsia mobile app. Guests may also use their credit accounts to redeem these flights.

Passengers can enjoy even bigger savings when they book a flight + hotel combo on SNAP, with return flight fares and three days, two nights hotel stay available from as low as MYR249 per person from Kuala Lumpur to Penang. Hotels to explore in Penang include Vouk Hotel Suites, Cititel Penang, Tropics Eight Suites and many more.

AirAsia head of commercial Amanda Woo said: “A market survey showed an increase in people who wish to travel as soon as the situation improves. Flight searches on our website have increased by more than 150% since we entered the Recovery Movement Control Order (RMCO) phase.

“We are increasing our domestic flight frequencies to cater to stronger market demand. In August we have scheduled 30% more flights when compared with July, amounting to more than 600 weekly flights across 16 destinations within Malaysia. And 70% of these are flights between the peninsula and East Malaysia, with Kota Kinabalu, Kuching, Tawau among the top destinations. We will continue to ramp up our capacity and introduce more exciting offers so everyone can fly affordably.”

AirAsia also passengers travelling up to 31 December 2020 may change their flight dates conveniently at any time with no flight-change fee.

*Discount is only applicable on the returning fare with a return flight.