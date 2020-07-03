Sabah promotes local trips

KOTA KINABALU, 3 July 2020: Sabah Tourism Board has launched a domestic campaign; #BahMariLah through to 31 August 2020.

Anyone who purchases a package from the dedicated campaign website (www.sabahtourism.com/deals/) will be eligible for a lucky draw entry. Twenty lucky winners will then be rewarded with a top-up of another local travel package.

“Since we have now moved into the Recovery Movement Control Order (RMCO) and more businesses are allowed to operate, and more people receptive to travel, tourism industry players are also taking the opportunity to provide travel promotions at good rates for the domestic travellers,” said Sabah Tourism Board general manager PnNoredah Othman.

“We hope that Malaysians will take the opportunity to explore more of Sabah during this period.

Kinabatangan is a family destination and gateway explore Sabah’s nature and wildlife parks and reserves while Semporna is the gateway to islands famous for scuba diving. Places such as Tenom and Keningau are known for their agritourism and culture.

Sabah’s tourism industry players have been invited to join the campaign through various trade associations. They can submit their travel promotions to be listed for free on the Sabah Tourism website.