Red Elephant Reps hires

BANGKOK, 2 July 2020: Red Elephant Reps has hired a new sales director for its global team to cover Australia and New Zealand.

Based in Brisbane, Christine Dilger will work closely with the company’s existing partners as well as expanding the customer base in the region.

She began her career over 25 years ago as a retail consultant and travel centre manager, working for brands such as Traveland and Jetset.

Before joining Red Elephant Reps, she worked as business development manager for Australia and New Zealand for a destination management company specialising in Asia.