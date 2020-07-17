Qatar tweaks private jet terms

DOHA, Qatar, 17 July 2020: Qatar Executive is selling a new and exclusive Diamond Agreement, which enables customers to pre-purchase flight time at fixed-hourly rates on the airlines fleet of long-range private jets.

The airline is targeting super-wealthy travellers interested in reducing the risk of Covid-19 infection by flying privately and enjoying social distancing.

To join this programme, customers purchase a minimum of 50 hours of flight time, without any associated membership fees. The all-inclusive and fixed-hourly rates cover both flight hours and taxi time.

Simplified pre-purchased Diamond Agreement hours have no minimum annual use ceiling and no maximum carry-over.

Qatar Executive’s acting executive vice president, Mark Hardman said: “The programme offers the ultimate in flexibility at a fixed price. Furthermore, we understand that as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic, clients are looking for versatile, high-quality services from a reputable and financially secure operator.”

Qatar Executive currently operates a fleet of 18 private jets and includes Gulfstream G650ERs, Gulfstream G500s, and Global 5000 aircraft.