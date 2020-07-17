Heritage stays are back In Hua Hin

HUA HIN, 17 July 2020: Considered one of the grand hotels of the East, Centara Grand Beach Resort & Villas Hua Hin prepares to reopen its doors 24 July.

The reopening of this iconic landmark dating back to 1920, will reinstate its status as Hua Hin’s premier heritage hotel. To celebrate the reopening travellers can enjoy the best-ever offers on accommodation with even greater Centara hospitality and care that everyone knows and trusts.















Featured rates under the theme ‘Stronger Together’ start at THB 2,650++ per night.

Attractive rates are on offer for all room categories including deluxe rooms, deluxe suites and duplex suites.

For those looking to unwind and indulge in a more intimate style, the hotel’s 42 private villas set in tropical gardens come with the latest ‘Villa Escape’ at THB 5,370++. For more details check out, Centara Grand Beach Resort & Villas Hua Hin