Nikko expands in Vietnam

HAI PHONG, Vietnam 10 July 2020: The Hotel Nikko Hai Phong will open 1 August, under the management of Nikko Hotels International, one of three hotel groups owned by Okura Nikko Hotels.

Located in Hai Phong, the largest port city in Vietnam, the hotel will target mainly business travellers when the country opens to international visits.

The hotel will offer 250 rooms, but it could be months before the first international travellers are able to visit Hai Phong. Rooms offer panoramic views of the Lach Tray River or the lively Hai Phong city.

In addition to two restaurants, one specialising in Japanese cuisine and the other international dining, the hotel will offer four main multifunctional banquet rooms and a business centre.

Nikko Hotels International positions itself as a luxury hotel group highlighting Japanese hospitality at properties in Japan and overseas.

