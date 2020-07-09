New normal at Hard Rock Hotel Penang

GEORGETOWN, Penang, 9 July 2020: Following the recent reopening of Hard Rock Hotel Penang, the hotel has been operating according to stringent safety guidelines and hygiene protocols.

The new SAFE+SOUND programme, developed according to the guidelines provided by Hard Rock International, complies with directives from the World Health Organisation (WHO) and the Centre for Disease Control & Prevention (CDC). In partnership with EcoLab and National Sanitation Foundation (NSF).

Under the SAFE+SOUND programme, infection prevention and control guidance are of utmost importance to safeguard guesthealth and wellbeing. Guests returning to Hard Rock Hotel Penang can enjoy peace of mind due to the new normal highlights and measures.

Personal Protection Amenities

• Guest welcome pack – Guests will each receive a complimentary guest welcome pack that includes a face mask, hand sanitiser and disinfectant wipes upon check-in.

• Hand hygiene – More than 30 hand-sanitiser dispensers are placed in all high-traffic, high-visibility areas such as key guest and team member entrances and contact areas such as the reception area, lift landings, hotel lobby, restaurants and shops.

• Sanitisation of guest luggage – Upon arrival at the hotel, guests’ luggage will be sanitised before entering the lobby.

High-level Separation Control Procedure

• Crowd control – The SAFE+SOUND Security team members are liable for monitoring entrances/exits, reminding guests and team members of physical distancing requirements, managing line queueing and ensuring that everyone is following the required safety guidelines and hygiene protocols.

• Personalised dining experience – Restaurants are operating under limited occupancy according to the local government’s restrictions to enforce social distancing guidelines. Self-service buffets have been suspended. A team of dedicated service crew members will personally serve food and beverage in an individual serving portion to diners.

• SAFE+SOUND seal – As the final step in the enhanced housekeeping process, each door is safely sealed with a SAFE+SOUND seal of cleanliness to prevent anyone from entering the thoroughly cleaned and sanitised room.

• In-room services – To reduce touchpoints, turn down service will only be provided upon guests’ requests while laundry and in-room dining services will be delivered to the guests at the doorstep for self-collection.

High-Technology Digital Experiences

• The hotel is enriching its digital experiences with digital ordering, payment & check-in to reduce touchpoints while safeguarding the guests’ safety and wellbeing.

• Digital check-in is available at the reception to reduce the queuing process.

• Each restaurant and room is equipped with a customised QR-coded menu.

• Guests are encouraged to make online or credit payments upon settling their bills. Each credit card will be sanitised before returning to the guest.

Safe + Sound Clean Team

• Specially trained by industry-leading cleaning experts from EcoLab on proper disinfection procedures, ten dedicated team members have been deployed as part of the SAFE+SOUND Clean Team to focus on deep cleaning and disinfecting surfaces throughout the hotel.

• Dressed in bright yellow “Clean Team” t-shirts, the team will provide deep cleaning and disinfecting on all surfaces around the hotel, with special emphasis on high-touch surfaces in common areas including the dining areas, meeting rooms, activity and entertainment rooms, shops and public restrooms.

“With the SAFE+SOUND programme in place, guests can return to the hotel with peace of mind knowing that their safety and wellbeing will be well taken care of throughout their stay,” said John Primmer, the general manager of Hard Rock Hotel Penang. “We will continue to provide comprehensive training to our staff to ensure the most thorough and responsible approach of safety guidelines and hygiene protocols are being carried out to our guests and providing good clean fun for all.” s

For the latest update and information on the SAFE+SOUND safety guidelines and hygiene protocols at Hard Rock Hotel Penang, please refer to the hotel’s official website at https://penang.hardrockhotels.net/safe-sound/

