Tour operator refocuses on Southeast Asia

HANOI, 17 July 2020: Absolute Asia Travel, a Vietnamese tour operator specialising in inbound travel to Vietnam and the Greater Mekong Subregion, has appointed Pear Anderson as its sales representative for the Malaysian and Singaporean markets.

Previously focused on long-haul markets, such as the USA, the UK and Europe including Ireland, Absolute Asia Travel is now prioritising on outbound travel markets in Southeast Asia.

“2019 saw 606,000 Malaysians visiting Vietnam, becoming the seventh-largest source market, and the largest contributor from ASEAN,” said director of sales and marketing Dong Ming Tuan. “We believe that once international travel reopens, there will be a jump in trips by Malaysians.”

He added: “We have to be realistic that the USA and other long-​haul markets are going to pick up very slowly – and with the current Covid-19 situation in the USA, Vietnam may not reopen for American citizens until 2021. We have to diversify our source markets now, and Malaysia and Singapore are the obvious choices.”

Pear Anderson director, Hannah Pearson agrees: “Over the past few months, Vietnam has built itself a reputation as a country which has handled the Covid-19 crisis extraordinarily well. I am bullish that Vietnam will be a destination Malaysians and Singaporeans will feel more confident to book for a holiday, once the borders are reopened.”

Absolute Asia Travel is a fully licensed and bonded inbound tour operator in Vietnam who offer hand-crafted personalised experiences and small group tours since 2006.

Pear Anderson is a travel industry consultancy firm, specialising in Southeast Asia.