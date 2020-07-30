Sabre signs Pacific Airline deal

HANOI, 30 July 2020 – Low-cost carrier Pacific Airlines and Sabre Corporation signed a new sales agreement, Tuesday that strengthens Pacific Airlines sales and reservations systems.

Under the new deal, Pacific Airlines will adopt the Sabre Passenger Service System as it outlines ambitious plans to grow its business post-Covid-19, under the banner of its parent company Vietnam Airlines Group.

Vietnam Airlines has been a Sabre PSS user for more than a decade and, with this new agreement, both airlines will benefit from a single, integrated passenger platform to enable improved operational efficiencies. Pacific Airlines prepares to resume scheduled services with Sabre’s PSS.

Sabre PSS is designed to automate sales and reservations as well as to help airlines to maximize revenue opportunities.

Vietnam Airlines Executive Vice President and Pacific Airlines chairman Trinh Hong Quang said: “While everyone in the travel industry is experiencing an unprecedented situation, we are very much focused on moving forward with our PSS Transformation program to place us in the best position for recovery, growth and future expansion.”

This latest agreement follows the signing of a memorandum of understanding between Sabre and Vietnam Airlines Group, which was signed last year.