Carnival backs Covid-19 Summit

LONDON, 8 July 2020: The World Travel & Tourism Council cruise company, Carnival Corporation will host the WTTC/Carnival Corporation Global Science Summit on Covid-19.

Taking place from 1400 to 1730 GMT on Thursday, 23 July this will be a virtual scientific summit focused on COVID-19 and the ‘new normal’.

The joint Summit will see global tourism leaders, WTTC members, government agencies, destination partners, trade and private businesses, share the latest science and medical evidence that can be used to inform practical, adaptable and science-based solutions for the public health crisis.

This unique virtual Summit is hosted by WTTC, which represents the global travel and tourism private sector, and Carnival Corporation, the world’s largest cruise company and is free to attend.

Summit convenes global scientists and health experts at the forefront of Covid-19 fight.

The Summit will bring together a robust lineup of world-renowned medical, epidemiology and public health experts to explore and share the latest best practice on the science of COVID-19 and how best to address the many practical questions people have about the disease.

Speakers and panellists represent a diverse range of science, research, clinical, academic, policy and business backgrounds, including amongst others, members of Scientists to Stop Covid-19, who have volunteered to participate.

For additional information on the program and panellists, see the registration site at CovidScienceSummit.com.

Carnival Corporation’s president and CEO, Arnold Donald said: “Our highest responsibility and top priorities are compliance, protecting the environment and the safety, health and well-being of our guests, our crew members and the people in the communities we visit.”

“Throughout the pause in our guest operations, we have been consulting and assembling the best minds in medical science, public health and infectious disease control. We are grateful to bring together a select group of scientists and medical experts who bring such relevant insight into Covid-19 for the public to hear. Hopefully, this Summit will be an efficient way for attendees to become more informed about Covid-19 in the space of just a few hours.”

On the economic impact of the pandemic, WTTC president and CEO Gloria Guevara added: “Covid-19 has had a crushing global socio-economic impact and is threatening the jobs of millions of people whose very livelihoods depend upon a thriving travel and tourism sector for their survival.”

The event will feature a series of panels, each focusing on a critical area of the science surrounding Covid-19 and will include best practices from different industry sectors and world regions to control and limit the spread of Covid-19. Panels will include a mix of science-based debates and discussions sharing the latest thinking on the following key topic areas:

Epidemiology

Incubation and peak infectivity periods for SARS-CoV-2; disease. Progression from exposure to illness; and symptom variability among different individuals and groups.

Transmission

How, when and where SARS-CoV-2 spreads; the significance of environmental transmission; guidelines for mitigating spread.

Screening and Testing

Availability and accuracy of current testing methods; viable and cost-effective ways to detect illness and effectiveness of screening using temperature and health questionnaires.

Therapeutics

Status of vaccine development; available and approved SARS-CoV-2 treatment protocols; the role of cytokine storms; and profiles of Covid-19 recovery.

Practical Risk Mitigation

Measures to mitigate the risks of social gatherings; balancing the benefits and risks of social gatherings; the role of testing, contact tracing, and managing the psychology of fear.

Registration Details

To register for the Summit, please go to CovidScienceSummit.com. Global participants will be invited to submit questions in advance and during the online event. Members of the media are welcome to join for all or part of the sessions or connect with members and/or presenters.

Evidence from WTTC’s Crisis Readiness report, which looked at 90 different types of crises, highlights the importance of public-private cooperation to ensure that smart policies and effective communities are in place to enable a more resilient travel and tourism sector.

According to WTTC’s 2020 Economic Impact Report, during 2019, Travel &Tourism was responsible for one in 10 jobs (330 million total), making a 10.3% contribution to global GDP and generating one in four of all new jobs.

(Source: Carnival/WTTC)