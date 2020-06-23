Yatra sells shares

GURUGRAM, India 23 June 2020: Yatra Online announced last week that it is commencing an underwritten public offering of its ordinary shares.

All of the ordinary shares in the offering are to be sold by Yatra. The offering is subject to market and other conditions, and there can be no assurance as to whether or when the offering may be completed, or the actual size or terms of the offering.

Filed with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), the offering will be made only by means of a written prospectus and prospectus supplement that will form a part of the registration statement.

A preliminary prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus relating to the offering will be filed with the SEC and will be available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Alternatively, electronic copies of the preliminary prospectus supplement may be obtained by email (placements@hcwco.com)

Yatra is considered the second largest online travel agent company in India, offering a one-stop-shop for all travel-related services.

It provides a booking facility for domestic and international air travel, hotel bookings, packages, buses, trains, in city activities, inter-city and point-to-point cabs, homestays and cruises.

It supplies real-time bookings for more than 108,000 hotels and homestays in India and over 1.5 million hotels around the world.