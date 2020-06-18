THB990 rate at forest lodge

SURAT THANI, Thailand, 18 June 2020: Anurak Community Lodge in Khao Sok National Park in Surat Thani province launches its ‘Rainforest Rising’ reopening deal for the Thai market bookable until 20 August.

Rainforest Rising: Anurak Community Lodge at a special price until 30 September. Located in the Khao Sok National Park in southern Thailand the reopening deal costs THB990 per night offer for Thai citizens and expatriates resident in the country.







The package includes accommodation in a bungalow for two, breakfast. Also, visitors can plant a tree (get a free T-shirt souvenir), and they have access to bicycles to roam the Anurak Trail (no guide).

The booking period runs out 20 August for stays from 1 July to 30 September 2020.

Visitors can book a Surat Thani airport transfers for THB1300 each way maximum of three persons. The trip takes around 75 minutes by car.

The offer is based on a maximum of three persons staying in the per room with the third person paying THB400 for an extra bed and breakfast.

Hygiene measures have been put in place at the lodge, including multiple hand sanitiser pumps and a free face mask is provided for each guest on arrival. The vast area of the lodge allows for easy social distancing.