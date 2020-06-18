AirAsia teams up with hotels

SEPANG, 18 June 2020: AirAsia will partner directly with hotels in Malaysia to offer the best price guaranteed deals with bigger savings through its SNAP flight plus hotel combo booking platform.

SNAP, fly and stay deals start from as low as MYR139* from Kuala Lumpur to Penang (Le Embassy Hotel), MYR199* from Johor Bahru to Kuala Lumpur (The Chow Kit – an Ormond Hotel), MYR299* from Kota Kinabalu to Sandakan (Sabah Hotel).

This latest sale is available on airasia.com and the AirAsia mobile app available for purchase until 21 June 2020 for travel up until 30 November 2020.

SNAP leverages AirAsia’s network of over 160 destinations, to provide bargains on flights while working directly with hotel partners to offer cheap room deals. Bigger savings and value-for-money packages should further accelerate the recovery of domestic tourism the airline said in its announcement.

AirAsia.com CEO Karen Chan said: “We are excited to be partnering with local hotels for SNAP, fly and stay, it’s the new free-and-easy way to travel. No more checking 10 sites to compare prices. This is in line with AirAsia’s efforts to support the travel industry, which has been badly affected by the pandemic.”

The hotels that are available as part of this SNAP sales campaign ranges between the three to five stars properties.

Local hotels interested in being part of the SNAP campaign should contact the airline via the enquiry form link at the close of this report.

In keeping with AirAsia’s priority on the health and wellbeing of its passengers, AirAsia has also implemented end-to-end contactless procedures and a series of new safety measures, as well as taking care of those most at risk to ensure the safety of all travelling guests.

Similar to air travel, the hospitality industry is also enhancing its safety standards and hygiene practices to provide a safe and comfortable environment for their guests. Many hotel groups have implemented new approaches in countering the effects of Covid-19, including the formation of cleanliness councils, new cleaning processes and stricter cleaning regimen.

*Prices quoted on promotional materials are on a per person with twin sharing basis and include all-in return flight fares and three days, two nights stay which may vary by date and availability.

Additional restrictions such as minimum stay, blackout dates, room availability and advance purchase may apply.

Prices quoted are examples for the destinations and hotels stipulated above. Refer to the full terms & conditions https://air.asia/w5cq7

