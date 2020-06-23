Outlet shopping opens in Bangkok

BANGKOK, 23 June 2020: Despite restrictions imposed to counter Covid-19 and economic uncertainties after a tourism shutdown in Thailand, Siam Premium Outlets Bangkok, opened its first premium outlet shopping complex in Bangkok area at the weekend.

Siam Premium Outlets Bangkok is located a 15-minute commute from Suvarnabhumi Airport and close to the Bangkok-Chonburi Motorway 7 at the km 23, exit 5, Lat Krabang.

Siam Premium Outlets Bangkok is a joint venture between Siam Piwit Simon and Simon Property Group, owner of premier shopping and mixed-use destinations across North America, Europe and Asia.

Siam Premium Outlets Bangkok is the first Premium Outlet centre in Thailand owned by the Siam Piwat Simon joint venture.

Simon Property Group operates outlet shopping properties around the world including New York City, Gotemba Premium Outlets in Japan, Yeoju Premium Outlets in South Korea and Johor Premium Outlets in Malaysia.

Siam Premium Outlets Bangkok claims it has more than 200 brands, of which many are sold at around 70% off retail prices. In the Thailand outlet, 60 brands will be available exclusively for shoppers.

Siam Premium Outlets Bangkok will adhere to a strict set of health and safety measures to comply with the effort of the authorities to limit the spread of Covid-19, with the installation of the digital check-in and the use of the check-out platform ‘Thai Chana’ at all entry points, infrared thermometers, hand sanitizing gels at essential contact points. All centre staff are required to wear face masks.

The centre will limit staff and visitors on the premises in accordance with social distancing measures.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG).