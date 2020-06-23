Cruise suspension extends to mid-September

WASHINGTON, 23 June 2020: Cruise Lines International Association (CLIA) issued a statement at the weekend that confirms the association’s ocean-going cruise line members will voluntarily extend the suspension of cruise operations from US ports until 15 September 2020.

“Due to the ongoing situation within the US related to Covid-19, CLIA member cruise lines have decided to extend the suspension of passenger operations voluntarily. The current ‘no sail order’ issued by the US Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) will expire on 24 July, and although we had hoped that cruise activity could resume as soon as possible after that date, it is increasingly clear that more time will be needed to resolve barriers to the resumption in the United States.

“Although we are confident that future cruises will be healthy and safe, and will fully reflect the latest protective measures, we also feel that it is appropriate to err on the side of caution to help ensure the best interests of our passengers and crewmembers.

“We have therefore decided to further extend our suspension of operations from US ports until 15 September. The additional time will also allow us to consult with the CDC on measures that will be appropriate for the eventual resumption of cruise operations.

“This voluntary suspension applies to all CLIA members that fitted the specifications of the ‘no sail order’ (vessels with the capacity to carry 250 persons or more). CLIA member cruise lines will continually evaluate the evolving situation and decide as to whether a further extension is necessary.”

In 2018, the cruise industry supported over 421,000 jobs in the United States, with every 30 cruisers from US ports supporting one American job. Each day of the suspension of cruise operations in the US results in a loss of approximately USD110 million in economic activity and up to 800 American jobs.

The Cruise Lines International Association (CLIA) is the world’s largest cruise industry trade association, providing a unified voice and leading authority of the global cruise community serving more than 30 million passengers who cruise annually. The organization’s global headquarters are located in Washington DC with regional offices located in North and South America, Europe, Asia and Australasia.

(Source: Cruise Lines International Association)