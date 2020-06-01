MNA mulls over international flights

YANGON, 1 June 2020: Myanmar National Airlines continues its suspension of international routes for the time being, but according to the airline’s booking system, it may resume some international flights as early as mid-June.

However, resuming services will depend on the lifting of government health measures and the bans on international flights. At present, there is no consistency in the rules being applied by governments in Asia, which deters traveller confidence especially with reference to quarantine rules.

According to a recent schedule update, MNA has filed plans to resume international flights from Yangon to Hong Kong and Singapore possibly as early as 17 June.

The Yangon – Hong Kong route would be served initially by three- weekly 737-800 flights, while the route to Singapore could have as many as two flights daily.

The plans are provisional and require government approval and passengers would have to comply with strict quarantine rules at the two destinations which would also apply to passengers disembarking from the returning flights on arrival in Yangon.

The flights could be used to repatriate citizens of Myanmar who are currently stranded in Hong Kong or Singapore.