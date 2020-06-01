Luxury Gold introduces Ruby level training

SINGAPORE, 1 June 2020: Luxury Gold, a worldwide leader in luxury guided journeys, is supporting travel advisors as the industry moves through a recovery period.

Effective 1 June, the brand will release its Ruby Level as part of the eLearning Masterclass programme. The Ruby Level is the second level launched from the brand’s series, which was originally released with the first Sapphire level last September through The Travel Corporation’s Travel Agent Academy.

After completing the new Ruby Level, travel advisors will gain a deeper understanding of the Luxury Gold difference, where the brand sits in the market, how to sell Luxury Gold journeys confidently and gain in-depth knowledge of favourite journeys to Europe.

“We are all adapting to this changing world, and as we pivot to rebuild our industry, we hope to help our valued travel advisors come out stronger than ever and together,” says Luxury Gold managing director, Anthony Lim.

By completing the new Ruby Level eLearning programme, advisors will be able to reach for gold and confidently sell Luxury Gold’s small group journeys and maximise commissions.

They will also become eligible for FAM trips and discounts on selected journeys, and best of all, Advisors will have the necessary knowledge to share with their clients about experiential travel they will remember for a lifetime.

Travel Advisors can register for the Ruby Level of the eLearning program by following this link, offering three simple steps towards success after registering through the TTC Academy and receiving a welcome email to sign up and begin the second level of the Luxury Gold Masterclass.

For more information on Luxury Gold, visit www.luxurygold.com/asia

For more details of the academy training services: http://www.ttc.com/agentacademy