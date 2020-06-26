Hahn Air signs seven new airline clients

DREIEICH, Germany, 26 June 2020: Ticketing and distribution specialist Hahn Air has signed up seven new airlines including Thai Smile and Cambodia Airways giving it a portfolio of 350 airlines, worldwide.

The latest additions: Air Century (Y2); Cambodia Airways (KR); Divi Divi Air (3R); Eastern Airlines (2D); Eastern Airways (T3), Emetebe Airlines (ET) and Thai Smile Airways (WE).

“Hahn Air offers solutions for airlines of any business model”, comments the group’s executive vice president commercial, Alexander Proschka.

For example, US carrier Eastern Airlines and Thai Smiles Airways from Thailand opted for Hahn Air’s HR-169 product. They can sell their flights under their own two-letter-codes in the GDS while unlocking their non-BSP markets for indirect ticket sales.

New X1-Air partners Emetebe Airlines, Eastern Airways, Air Century and Divi Divi Air outsourced their complete indirect distribution to Hahn Air Technologies. They can now sell their flights through popular GDS such as Amadeus, Sabre and Travelport under the code X1. Dual Partner. Cambodia Airways is combining the HR-169 and H1-Air products, thereby exploiting the full potential of primary and secondary markets.

With its ticketing and distribution solutions, Hahn Air facilitates global business between travel agencies and airlines. It has secured contracts with all major GDSs and is a member of the IATA Clearing House, almost all IATA BSPs as well as the settlement systems ARC and TCH.

Hahn Air is a German scheduled and executive charter airline. Since 1999 it offers indirect distribution services to other airlines that provides ticketing solutions to 100,000 travel agencies in 190 markets. With 20 years of experience, the company has established itself as the market leader. Today, Hahn Air’s partner network encompasses more than 350 partner airlines.