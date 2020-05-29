Vietnam will reopen its e-visa 1 July

HANOI, 29 May 2020: Vietnam will resume issuing e-visa for citizens from 80 countries starting 1 July according to a government resolution.

ICS Travel Group, a leading tour operator with offices in Vietnam, posted details of the e-visa resumption in an email Thursdays to its partners worldwide.

Eligible countries include Belgium, Germany, India and South Korea.

• Eight international airports which allow foreigners to enter/exit Vietnam using e-visa. They are Hanoi’s Noi Bai Airport, Hai Phong’s Cat Bi Airport, Da Nang Airport, Thua Thien-Hue Province’s Phu Bai Airport, Khanh Hoa Province’s Cam Ranh Airport, HCMC’s Tan Son Nhat Airport, Can Tho Airport and Kien Giang Province’s Phu Quoc Airport.

• Foreigners will also be allowed to enter the country via 29 land and sea border gates with e-visas.