Limited flights startup

SINGAPORE, 11 May 2020: Airlines are beginning to offer limited services as lockdowns in Europe and Asia show the first signs of easing.

Indonesia

Lion Air, Wings Air and Batik Air resumed limited domestic flights from 10 May for health, security and essential service workers, as well as passengers who require emergency medical care.

Philippines

Limited commercial and charter international inbound flights will resume to Manila’s Ninoy Aquino Airport, effective 11 May. Restrictions will apply until 10 June with flights allowed Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday and Sunday, while charter flights will be allowed to land on Monday and Thursday.

Germany

Lufthansa, Eurowings and Swiss Air will resume flights on more than 100 routes, such as Spain’s Palma de Mallorca, Greece’s Heraklion International and Rostock airports from 1 June.

Wizz Air resumed flights between Varna Airport in Bulgaria and Dortmund and Memmingen airports on 8 May.

Switzerland

Swiss Air plans to resume some international flights starting 1 June several routes, including to Spain’s Palma de Mallorca and Germany’s Sylt airports.

Czech Republic

Prague based Smartwings/Czech Airlines will resume flights to Amsterdam, Frankfurt, Paris and Stockholm from 18 May, Kyiv from 24 May, Odesa and Bucharest from 25 May.