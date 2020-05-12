PATA backs work at home campaign

BANGKOK, 12 May 2020: Pacific Asia Travel Association has introduced three projects to ensure membership benefits remain relevant for travel firms across the Asia Pacific during the Covid-19 crisis.
Crisis resources
Its membership team presents a recently launched a Crisis Resource Center and Tourism Recovery Monitor that provides a global centralized repository of reliable information for users based on their needs.
It comes with COVID-19 Weekly Recap that offers updates of facts, statistics, official statements and key resources related to Covid-19 to keep subscribers in the loop on the latest developments.
PATA Crisis Resource Center and Tourism Recovery Monitor.
Webinars
A series of webinars cover various themes linked to the Covid-19 crisis and the recovery outlook.
The impact of Covid-19 on the tourism industry in Asia and post-recovery strategies & Coronavirus:
Travel Impact and Managing Its Effects [Webinar Recap + Key Resources].
PATA’s next webinar is scheduled for 1500 (ICT) 14 May, 2020, on the theme “Impact of COVID-19 on PATA Visitor Forecasts 2020-2024”.
Save your seat at https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_XaOyolTGTX2pJVVnTRbDFQ.
Social media campaign
PATA’s #StayHomeTravelLater social media campaign calls for travel and hospitality executives to support a WFH (work from home) policy by posting photos showing you working from home and a destination you intend to visit with the following hashtag #StayHomeTravelLater and tag PATA.
- Here is the PATA Team’s #StayHomeTravelLater video.
- Survey Report on Chinese Tourists’ Travel Intent After the End of Covid-19