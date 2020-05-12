PATA backs work at home campaign

BANGKOK, 12 May 2020: Pacific Asia Travel Association has introduced three projects to ensure membership benefits remain relevant for travel firms across the Asia Pacific during the Covid-19 crisis.

Crisis resources

Its membership team presents a recently launched a Crisis Resource Center and Tourism Recovery Monitor that provides a global centralized repository of reliable information for users based on their needs.

It comes with COVID-19 Weekly Recap that offers updates of facts, statistics, official statements and key resources related to Covid-19 to keep subscribers in the loop on the latest developments.

PATA Crisis Resource Center and Tourism Recovery Monitor.

Webinars

A series of webinars cover various themes linked to the Covid-19 crisis and the recovery outlook.

The impact of Covid-19 on the tourism industry in Asia and post-recovery strategies & Coronavirus:

Travel Impact and Managing Its Effects [Webinar Recap + Key Resources].

PATA’s next webinar is scheduled for 1500 (ICT) 14 May, 2020, on the theme “Impact of COVID-19 on PATA Visitor Forecasts 2020-2024”.

Save your seat at https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_XaOyolTGTX2pJVVnTRbDFQ.

Social media campaign

PATA’s #StayHomeTravelLater social media campaign calls for travel and hospitality executives to support a WFH (work from home) policy by posting photos showing you working from home and a destination you intend to visit with the following hashtag #StayHomeTravelLater and tag PATA.