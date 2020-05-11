Meliá rolls out health standards

MADRID, 11 May 8 2020: Meliá Hotels International, the largest Spanish hotel group and a world leader in “resort” hotels, has developed a programme for the gradual reopening of its hotels in the post-Covid-19 recovery phase.

Working together with the certification organisation, Bureau Veritas, the group’s properties will comply with rigorous health and safety standards based on recommendations of the World Health Organization (WHO).

In addition to detailing the protocols and measures to optimise hygiene, the disinfection of facilities and the most important operational processes, the programme also aims to deliver a positive customer experience.

The “Stay Safe with Meliá” programme requires the appointment of an executive in each hotel who is responsible for the “emotional well-being” of guests and the verification of appropriate compliance with the processes designed to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

This certification will meet the needs of the hospitality and F&B industry and will set health standards in all Meliá hotels, which may apply to other hotel companies.

The 360º program includes actions in several areas, including a cleaning and disinfection plan endorsed by Diversey, a global supplier.

To verify that the new procedures and standards adapted to the post-Covid-19 context are effective, the company is also testing the new processes in areas such as food and beverage services and cleaning procedures for rooms and public areas.

Meliá Hotels International has more than 390 hotels open or in the process of opening in more than 40 countries.

(Source: Melia Hotels)