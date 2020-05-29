Emirates to fly A380s to Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR, 29 May 2020: Emirates is planning to resume services to Kuala Lumpur effective 1 July with an initial timetable schedule extending to the end of October.

Based on the latest updates that are subject to government approval Emirates will commence flights from 1 to 14 July linking Dubai and Kuala Lumpur using an A380 aircraft.

Further changes are likely, but as it currently stands EK346 to Kuala Lumpur and the return EK 347 will operate on Monday, Wednesday, Thursday and Saturday.

The airline’s timetable information for 15 July to 31 August indicates the airline plans to offer twice-daily services on the route, while from 1 September to 24 October the schedule shows the airline offering three daily A380 flights on the route.

(Source: Airlineroute)