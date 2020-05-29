Iko makes no cost booking offer

SINGAPORE, 29 May 2020: Home-based in Singapore travel tech start-up, iko.travel, says it is offering destinations a no-cost booking platform to help countries to recover from the Covid-19 crisis.

Iko.travel CEO, Yann Gouriou, said that while there were some good initiatives by the public sector – they were too slow as it is vital to get the industry moving again, and quickly, as businesses around the world suffer and fail due to the pandemic.

“We are trying to empower countries and destination travel websites and help local economies regain momentum making our technology and booking solutions available to non-profit travel-related websites and organisations at no cost,” he added.