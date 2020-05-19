Bangkok Airways returns to Samui

BANGKOK, 19 May 2020: Bangkok Airways resumed its domestic flights at the weekend with a twice-daily service from Bangkok’s Suvarnabhumi Airport to Samui.

To fly the airline must comply with strict precautionary measures and social distancing practices set out by the Ministry of Public Health and the Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand.









To mark the return to Samui, the airline gave passengers custom-made face masks a sign that even airline giveaways and mementoes are different in the ‘new normal’ era.

Strict measures include body temperature screening, wearing masks during the entire flight and transfer at airports, onboard seat allocations with necessary distance, floor markings to indicate appropriate distance at all service areas as well as on transfer bus.

In-flight meal service is prohibited, as is the consumption of personal food and drink items. Cabin attendants are required to wear masks and gloves when on duty.

The airline has also announced that it will start flights to Chiang Mai and Lampang in North Thailand, Sukhothai in the central region and Phuket on the Andaman Sea coast, effective 1 June.

However, the flight ban to Phuket island has been repeatedly extended the latest until 30 May.