Bali targets October opening

DENPASAR, Indonesia, 2020: Bali should reopen to international tourists in October if it continues to keep Covid-19 in check, the local government assured tourism leaders at the weekend.

But officials warned that the threat of a second wave remains and any setback would trigger an immediate plunge in hotel bookings.

Bali has reported 343 cases and four deaths, well below the 16,496 cases and 1,076 deaths reported across Indonesia.

If the infection curve continues to flatten out, the country’s tourism ministry will mount a promotional campaign that leads up to the reopening of international travel to Bali in October, Ni Wayan Giri Adnyani, secretary to the ministry of tourism stated.

“Considering that Bali is a major tourist destination, it is necessary to take immediate and prompt steps to restore travel to the island and all key destinations in the country.”

He noted that the Covid-19 curve was now flat and should begin to decline quickly.

“If this positive trend continues, the Ministry of Tourism has programmes ready to run from June to October to rebuild confidence as well as revitalise destinations and plan promotions.

“Starting in October, the gradual opening of tourism destinations will take place but with strict health protocols… (promotions will involve) organising events and a MICE Roadshow and a media campaign. So that in 2021 Indonesian tourism should return to normal.”

The Bali Hotels Association’s latest social media promotion a “60 Day Virtual Campaign’ launched 1 May.

It brings Bali to the travel consumer virtually with the key message that Bali will warmly welcome you back as soon as it is possible to travel again.

Running over 60 days and featuring 240 sponsored posts and stories from member hotels and resorts the campaign is part of a wider social media promotion called “Bali is My Life.”

The priority is to welcome back Australians one of the top sources of visitors to Bali before Covid-19 hit. In a recent survey of where Australians would go when the crisis ended Bali came in second place, after Australia’s Gold Coast well ahead of its nearest rivals in Southeast Asia.

Bali’s economy depends almost entirely on visitors, and during the first three months of 2020, its gross domestic product (GDP) contracted 1.14% compared to the national level of 2.97%. Foreign tourist arrivals to Indonesia plunged by almost 70% in March, with the Chinese market the hardest hit down 97%.