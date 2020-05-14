Athenee starts great bake off

BANGKOK 14 May 2020: Bangkok’s Athenee Hotel’s chefs will bake 300 loaves of raisin bread and 1,000 oatmeal banana cookies daily for 20 consecutive days, to be distributed by the Scholars of Sustenance Foundation (SOS).

By the end of the project, the Marriott managed hotel and SOS will have delivered 6,000 loaves of bread and 20,000 cookies for the foundation.

Marriott hotels in Thailand usually send surplus food from F&B outlets to families in need, via SOS. But with most Bangkok hotels currently closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the partners needed to think of a new way to deliver their food.

“Our hotels’ restaurants already support food donations to SOS, and this initiative will further ensure that the people who rely on SOS do not miss out on their vital donations,” said Marriott International area vice president – Thailand, Vietnam, Cambodia & Myanmar, Jakob Helgen.

Founded in 2000, SOS uses excess food to provide over 350,000 meals per month to communities in need across Southeast Asia. The programme also helps divert waste away from landfills sites, thus reducing CO2 emissions.

To support SOS: visit https://www.weeboon.com/en/campaign/sosfoodrescue or visit www.scholarsofsustenance.org for more information.