Changi airport hotel wins Skytrax award

SINGAPORE, 14 May 2020: Crowne Plaza, Changi Airport has been awarded Skytrax World’s Best Airport Hotel for the sixth successive year in the 2020 World Airport Awards announced on 11 May.

The winners from 2020 World Airport Awards were a result of Skytrax’s global survey conducted from September 2019 to February 2020 with participation from over 100 customer nationalities.

Located at Singapore Changi Airport with direct access to all airport terminals and Jewel, Crowne Plaza Changi Airport remains closed to bookings in May due to strict Circuit Breaker health measures.

However, looking at a possible reopening in June the hotel is offering away six ‘Refresh and Energise’ staycation packages between June and July 2020. Each room package is valued from SGD228++ for a one-night stay in apremier room.