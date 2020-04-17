Search for Mekong Heroes begins

BANGKOK, 17 April 2020: The Mekong Tourism Coordinating Office (MTCO) is introducing ‘Mekong Heroes’, an initiative operated by Destination Mekong a public-private partnership on behalf of the tourism office.

Travel executives around the region are invited to nominate “passionate and innovative individuals” who are worthy of being honoured and named Mekong Tourism Heroes.

The new initiative will identify individuals who have made a difference in promoting sustainable and responsible tourism development in the Greater Mekong Subregion.

The Mekong Heroes programme is co-chaired by Thailand’s former Minister of Tourism and Sports, Weerasak Kowsurat and Myanmar’s former Minister of Hotels and Tourism, Htay Aung. They will endorse and approve the Mekong Heroes, selected by the Mekong Tourism Advisory Group (MeTAG) from the nominations received from travel executives and posted on the website MekongHeroes.org.

“The whole industry will benefit from our Mekong Heroes due to their authenticity of vision, purpose, commitment, and determination maintained over years of hard work,” said Mekong Tourism Coordinating Office executive director, Jens Thraenhart

“Recognized not only as builders, creators, and innovators, but also as mentors, teachers, and motivators, these individuals have made it their mission to bring out the best in people.”

MTCO will tell the personal stories of each Mekong Hero, to inspire others via a special profile on an upcoming dedicated website, MekongHeroes.com, which will bring together all Mekong Heroes in the Mekong Heroes Gallery.

Thraenhart said he plans to announce one new Mekong Hero every quarter and recognise the Mekong Heroes of the year at future Mekong Tourism Forums.

All Mekong Heroes will be featured in the proposed Mekong Stories book and companion website, as well as photography, shared via Mekong Moments.

Nominate a Mekong Hero by visiting www.MekongHeroes.org.

For more information about MTCO programmes download the Mekong Tourism programme booklet at http://bit.ly/MekongTourism2020 or contact www.MekongTourism.org.