Agoda tracks soft reviewers

BANGKOK, 17 April 2020 – Globally, 84% of travellers read online reviews before choosing where to stay when they travel, according to Agoda’s Usage & Attitude Study 2019.

Agoda, which has more than 34 million verified peer-to-peer reviews of hotels and Agoda Homes properties on its digital travel platform, reveals the harshest and most favourable reviewers by the market in its latest survey released Thursday.

Overall, travellers from China, Mexico, Hungary and Taiwan are more likely to give a high rating score of between 8 to 10, and positive feedback on properties they stayed at according to review data compiled by Agoda.

Agoda’s data shows 77.1% of travellers from China gave their trips a high rating score (8 to 10), followed by Mexico (76.5%), Hungary and Taiwan (75.9%).

On the other hand, travellers from India, Turkey and Saudi Arabia ranked as the top three markets that provided most low ratings of between 1 to 3 in their reviews, and while these markets seem the most critical, there were also still 66.2% of Turkish travellers, 63.2% of Indian travellers and 61% of Saudi Arabian travellers who gave rating scores of 8 to 10 for their travel experience.

In Asia, Thai travellers ranked 56th among harshest reviewers with just 2.2% giving their bookings low ratings of 1-3. Agoda data showed that

68.8% of Thais gave high review scores of 8 to 10, ranking 28th among most favourable reviewers.

“Reviews are akin to personal recommendations by like-minded peers, and they influence customers’ decisions when they choose their accommodation. Those travelling with families might be interested in reviews on services such as kids’ club or babysitting, or the in-room amenities such as kitchens or cots,” said Agoda vice president of global partner services Errol Cooke.

“In contrast, business travellers may be more interested in the quality of internet connection, and other leisure travellers may prioritize the breakfast selection or gym facilities.”