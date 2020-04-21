LEGOLAND entertains at home

ISKANDAR PUTERI, Malaysia, 21 April 2020: LEGOLAND Malaysia Resort recently launched its 30-day LEGO Challenge on social media, inviting families to build various LEGO creations based on daily themes.

By joining in the daily challenges, families have a chance to stretch their imaginations and win exclusive LEGO-themed prizes.

LEGOLAND Malaysia Resort is temporarily closed due to Malaysia “s Movement Control Order (MCO) and travel bans.

The LEGO Challenge will continue until 5 May has already received an overwhelming response with over 5,000 entries across nine days.

“While our resort remains temporarily closed in line with the government’s MCO, we wanted to support families as they continue to navigate their way through home-based learning,” said LEGOLAND Malaysia Resort divisional director CS Lim.

LEGOLAND Malaysia Resort brings together a LEGOLAND Theme park, Water Park Hotel and SEA LIFE in one LEGO themed location that features eight themed areas.

SOURCE: LEGOLAND Malaysia Resort