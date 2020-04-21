Staying Home Can Be Fun

SINGAPORE, 21 April 2020: Staying home can also have some fun time. Take this opportunity to bond with your family whilst have some fun together.

There are activities to keep your mind, body, and soul active, healthy, and productive.

RECIPE FOR NYONYA DISHES

Put your cooking skills to test by preparing these authentic Nyonya recipes at home. Enjoy cooking! Read More: https://bit.ly/NyonyaRecipes-TTRWeekly

SWEET TREATS-HOMEMADE COOKIES

Chef Edmund from The Lakehouse, Cameron Highlands shares his recipe for yummy homemade treats: Irresistible Chocolate Chip Cookies and Breton Biscuit. Read More: https://bit.ly/CookieRecipe-TTRWeekly

URBAN FARMING

Learn to grow your very own organic vegetables and herbs at home, even in a high-rise apartment.

Read More: https://bit.ly/Urban-Farming-TTRWeekly

ARMCHAIR TRAVEL

Travelling can be changeling at this point, but that doesn’t mean we can’t let our minds wander freely. Sit back, relax and immerse yourself in the stunning experiences from the virtual world of travel.

If you would like to discover interesting places to dine, to-do, tips and tricks from Southeast Asia and Maldives, check out Hpaper Online Travel -a travel & lifestyle magazine published by HPL Hotels & Resorts.

Read More: http://bit.ly/Hpaper-TTRWeekly