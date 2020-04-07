Hospitality summit goes virtual

SINGAPORE, 7 April 2020: More than 3,000 hospitality industry professionals had registered by Monday, and around 5,000 are expected to virtually take their seat at Hospitality Tomorrow when it convenes 7 April.

It’s one of the first examples of a free online summit, taking place to discuss the impact of the Covid-19 crisis on the hospitality industry.

Registration is free for the event although it is given a monetary value of US50 if you wish to make a donation that will be forwarded to charity. The event runs from 0945 to 1630 (UTC ). Bangkok: 1630 to 2330.

As long as Covid-19 virus prompts lockdowns and commercial flights are grounded, virtual events like this one will rise to the surface as the only viable channel for the industry to meet and exchange ideas.

The line up at Hospitality Tomorrow is impressive.

Dr Paul Stoltz, founder and CEO of Peak Learning and author of Adversity Quotient, discussing how we survive and craft our response in this moment of truth. He is also interviewed by HARDtalk Presenter, Stephen Sackur

Roger Bootle chairman, Capital Economics, assessing the economic impact of COVID-19.

Amr Al Madani, CEO, Royal Commission for AlUla, and Puneet Chhatwal, CEO & M.D., Indian Hotels Company Limited, considering how to sustain growth through adversity.

A top team from HAMA Global, representing over a million hotel rooms, sharing their experiences of the crisis from an asset management perspective

Minister Najib Balala, Cabinet Secretary, Ministry of Tourism & Wildlife, Kenya, and Roger Dow, President & CEO, U.S. Travel Association, exploring with Anita Mendiratta, Special Advisor to the secretary-general, UNWTO, the creation of global coalitions readying for recovery.

Olivier Jager, CEO & co-founder, ForwardKeys and Robin Rossmann, managing director, STR, talking to Nick van Marken, managing director, van Marken Limited, about spotting the green shoots of recovery

Andrew Sangster, owner, hotel analyst, evaluating the post-virus investment landscape with Desmond Taljaard, managing director-hotels, L&R, and Paul Slattery, Director, Otus & Co Ltd

Wolfgang Neumann, former Radisson CEO, chairman, international tourism partnership and chairman, Hotelschool The Hague, discussing crisis communications with Peter Greenberg travel editor, CBS News, Arnie Weissmann, editor in chief, Travel Weekly, and David Tarsh, CEO, Tarsh Consulting.

In addition, there are breakout sessions featuring more top executives, covering the prospects for adventure travel, crisis management tips from around the world, the post-corona age, hospitality’s role in community resilience and how to capitalise on the downtime.

Other popular conference activities will also be replicated online, including speed networking, which will give participants a series of three-minute one on one video calls with other delegates.

There will also be an online exhibition, where it will be possible to browse through virtual exhibition booths and engage in a live video conversation with a representative of the exhibitor.

Register at www.HospitalityTomorrow.com. Registration is free of charge, although an optional charity donation is requested.

About Hospitality Tomorrow

Hospitality Tomorrow is organised by the global event organiser Bench Events, which has a long track record of delivering multiple premium hotel investment conferences and forums across Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia and Latin America.

Market-leading annual conferences include the Arabian Hotel Investment Conference (AHIC) in Dubai, now in its 14th year, The Global Restaurant Investment Forum (GRIF), the Saudi Arabia Hospitality Investment Conference (SHIC) and the Latin American Hotel & Tourism Investment Conferences (SAHIC).