CapitaLand names CEO lodging

SINGAPORE, 3 April 2020: CapitalLand has named Kevin Goh as its CEO, Lodging effective from 1 April.

He will oversee CapitaLand Group’s lodging business, one of the three pillars of the group’s strategic businesses alongside fund management and investment development.

Goh is concurrently the CEO of The Ascott Limited, an appointment he held since 2018.

He joined CapitaLand Group in May 2007 and has held various leadership positions in Ascott such as chief operating officer, managing director of North Asia and regional general manager for East and South China.

He is a key member of the senior leadership team responsible for managing and executing the group’s growth strategies.