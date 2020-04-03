Thailand adopts soft curfew

BANGKOK, 3 April 2020: Thailand has closed venues and restricted social activities effective 3 April with a soft curfew from 2200 to 0500 daily nation-wide.

The public health guidelines and recommendations include screening measures, hygiene practices, and social distancing rules for operators of places and services.

Shops and services must close, including shopping malls and department stores.

Exceptions are banks and finance counters, ATMs, mobile phone and communication service centres, supermarket zones, pharmacies or zones selling necessary items and food shops (takeaway only).

Restaurants and bars, street food, and beverage stalls must close. Takeaway services can remain open at restaurants while hotels can serve their in-house guests food but not outsiders.

Shops, services, and venues must close during specific times 2200 to 0500 in what is described as a soft curfew.

The list includes 24/7 convenience stores to close. Shops selling alcoholic beverages must close from 1800 to 0600. Beaches are closed from 2000 to 0600.

Some venues and services closed until further notice. They include all service venues and entertainment places such as cinemas, fitness centres health spas, massage shops, beauty treatment shops, aesthetic clinics, aesthetic treatments at medical clinics or hospitals, weight-control services, and cosmetic clinics.

Gatherings in public areas, hotels, resorts, homestays, daily and weekly rental accommodation and rental houses are prohibited;

Groups of more than 100 participants are prohibited. If the event is necessary, strict social distancing rules apply.