Thai VietJet plans new China route

BANGKOK, 16 April 2020: Thai Vietjet has posted details of a new service linking Bangkok and Haikou in China that the airline claims should be up and running in late October.

The new service appears in Thai VietJet Air in its winter season plans 2020/21 subject to approval and a clean bill of health as far as Covid-19 is concerned.

Currently, the airline has suspended both domestic and international services from its base in Bangkok, Thailand, with no clear indicators as to when it will resume flights.

Based on details filed with global distribution systems that manage airline bookings for travel agents, Airlineroute’s timetable information indicates the airline will fly the Bangkok – Haikou route three times a week using an A320 with 180 seats.

The flights scheduled for Tuesday Thursday and Saturday will depart from Bangkok at 2220 and arrive in Haikou at 0135 on the following morning. The return flight will depart Haikou at 0235 and arrive in Bangkok at 0345.