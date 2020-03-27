Thai embassies suspend visa services

BANGKOK, 27 March 2020: Thailand’s embassies in neighbouring countries have virtually closed visa services following Thursday’s emergency decree that bans all travel to the country.

Thailand’s embassy in Phnom Penh, Cambodia said it was restricting services to just issuing medical treatment visas (MT or Non-Immigrant O) until further notice.

The Thai embassies in Vientiane, Laos and Yangon, Myanmar both announced on their Facebook pages the suspension of all visa services effective 25 March.

In Malaysia, the Thai embassy in Kuala Lumpur said it would remain open for just one hour a day, 1030 to 1130, to consider visa applications but subject to advance appointments confirmed online.

Explaining its policy, the Thai embassy in Phnom Penh said it would only accept applications for Medica Treatment Visas (MT or Non-Immigrant O) and through a prior appointment process at least 24 hours before they intended to file their application.

It also warned travellers that even with a valid visa for Thailand, or visa exemption, the traveller would still be denied boarding by their airline if they could not provide a medical certificate indicating they were free of Covid-19 and insurance documents that are required by the Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand upon check-in.

Currently, all of Thailand’s land borders with Laos, Myanmar, Cambodia and Malaysia are closed.

Thai Airways International continues to serve the Bangkok-Phnom Penh route twice daily up until 27 March. The services drop out of the booking system until 31 October according to online reports.

In Singapore, Thai Airways International’s, final flight ( TG410) took off at 2115 to Bangkok on 24 March. Singapore Airlines continues to fly, but its last flight (SQ 972) leaves for Bangkok at 0945 on 28 March. That is the last option for Thais returning to Thailand at least for the present.

The Thai embassy in Singapore is supplying “fit to fly certificates valid for 48 hours and other documents required to ensure Thais can board the flights through to 28 March. The embassy also operates a help desk at Changi Airport.