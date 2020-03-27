Sarawak’s message of love and hope

KUCHING, 27 March 2020: Sarawak Tourism Board is supporting CSR activities undertaken by hotels in Sarawak that light up their properties with messages to dispel the darkness created by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Supporting the CSR activities are leading hotels such as Pullman Kuching Waterfront Hotel Kuching, Riverside Majestic Hotel Kuching Roxy Hotel Kuching and Pullman Miri

STB officials said the illuminating the buildings sends a message of love and hope.

1 of 6

“These are unprecedented times. The world is in a crisis mode, and things are uncertain now, with countries under lockdown, major events being cancelled or postponed worldwide to prevent the spread of Covid-19,” said the STB statement.

“Here in Malaysia, medical staff and supporting front-liners are fighting a daily battle to prevent the spread of the disease. Many lives and businesses have gone ‘topsy-turvy’ as everyone tries to cope with this challenge. Amidst what has been happening, it would be easy for us to be dragged down – physically, mentally and emotionally. But as Sarawakians, we have always persevered. We should not only try to look for but must see how this scenario can lead to many positive outcomes”.

One heartening story focuses on the Riverside Majestic Hotel (Astana Wing) which has allocated 50 rooms for medical front-liners from the Sarawak State Health Department to rest after their long shifts. This has been made possible by the collaboration with Chong Realty Estate that provides transport to and from the hotel.

Hotels in Kuching are illuminating their buildings with heart-shaped designs to share the message of love and hope.

“We believe during difficult times, it is important to be there for one another, carrying our work ‘with our hearts’. This we already clearly see from the medical personnel and many other front-liners.

Now, other organisations have also stepped up to contribute,” said Sarawak Tourism Board (STB) chief executive officer Puan Sharzede Datu Haji Salleh Askor.

“It is wonderful to see how these organisations have come together with such acts of kindness, taking responsibility for the comfort and wellbeing of our hardworking ‘heroes’, who have put their own lives on the line, for the public good. We send our thoughts, love and prayers to all them to be safe and strong. By supporting each other, together, we can fight this,” added Sharzede.