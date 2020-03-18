Sabre names North Asia boss

SINGAPORE, 18 March 2020: Sabre Corporation announced the appointment of Otto Gergye as vice president, regional general manager, North Asia, travel solutions airline sales.

Gergye will be responsible for Sabre’s airline operations in North Asia. He brings over 20 years of experience across the aviation and travel industry to Sabre, having held multiple senior executive roles with various airlines and technology providers across the globe.

He joins Sabre from Qantas Airways where he was general manager commercial sales performance Asia. Previously, Gergye worked in a variety of commercial leadership positions at airlines, telecommunications and software companies, including at British Airways and KLM.

He will be based at Sabre’s APAC headquarters in Singapore.