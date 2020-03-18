Cambodia cracks down on overseas travel

PHNOM PENH, 18 March 2020: Cambodia’s Prime Minister Hun Sen announced Monday a ban on citizens travelling to the United States, Iran and some high-risk countries in Europe in a move to curtail the spread of the Covid-19 fears.

Khmer Times quoted the PM saying “citizens must not travel to Europe, the US and Iran unless it is mandatory.”

He also noted that all national and sub-national level government officials should not attend meetings in Europe, the US and Iran.

According to the Khmer Times, “Members of institutions invited [to go abroad] must inform the Foreign Affairs Ministry so a representative there can be a substitute attendee.”

Government officials and Cambodian citizens returning from Europe, the US and Iran will be quarantined for 14 days.

The country announced a travel ban from citizens or travellers who transit at an airport in the US, Germany, Italy, France, Spain and Iran. Citizens and permanent residents of Cambodia can return home but must quarantine for 14-days in a designated location.

Cambodia reported seven cases so far of Covid-19 with most of them imported.

(Source: Khmer Times)