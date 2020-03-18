Hard Rock Hotel Bali makes waves

KUTA, Bali, 18 March 2020: Hard Rock Hotel completes an extensive room renovation this month wrapping up a two-year room enhancement project.

The improvements encompassed all 418 guest rooms and suites as part of the USD14 million-dollar upgrade facilities.

The newly renovated deluxe rooms have been caringly designed towards guest comfort and convenience, bringing a modern contemporary feel complemented by discrete Balinese touches. Main improvements include additional lighting, increased wardrobe and storage space, device charge points at bedsides, full-length mirror and all new finishes.









Rooms consist of either one king or two queen beds with pillow-top mattresses and Sleep Like a Rock® bedding that is designed for guests to relax and recharge like a rock star. King rooms will still feature two permanent Balinese style day beds that are ideal for lazing by the balcony or can double as “extra” beds for the kids. Complete new bathrooms come with rain showers and bathtubs on request. The IPTV entertainment system along with BOSE Bluetooth speaker will also keep guests entertained for hours with over 60 of the best blockbuster HD movies on demand available complimentary.

“For 22 years Hard Rock Hotel Bali has been delivering authentic guest experiences with amplified service and high-energy entertainment,” said Shane Coates, General Manager of Hard Rock Hotel Bali.

“I’m thrilled with our all-new deluxe rooms. They truly reflect the evolution of our brand and complement our Deluxe Premium rooms and suites, further enhancing our accommodation to be up there again with the best that Bali has to offer.”

He added: “I’m also excited to announce that we will be upgrading our entire music memorabilia collection around the Hotel in Q3 of this year, with a new collection that encompasses a wider range of music genres. Whilst continuing to pay homage to music legends of the past, our new collection will feature more current rock stars and pop artists from around the globe”.

The memorabilia upgrade will also coincide with aesthetic improvements that will be made to both Hard Rock merchandise Rock shops and reception area.

The Hard Rock Hotel Bali with 418 guest rooms and suites was the first Hard Rock Hotel in Asia and located in the prime area opposite Kuta Beach. The property features 8 meeting rooms, the largest free-form pool in Bali, more than 700 pieces of rare music memorabilia, 2 live music and entertainment venues nightly and 9 on-site food and beverage outlets including Hard Rock Café and Jamie Oliver Kitchen.

For more information or to book a stay at Hard Rock Hotel Bali, please visit http://bit.ly/HardRockBali-TTRWeekly.