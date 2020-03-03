France’s outbound bookings look bleak

SINGAPORE 3 March 2020: Forward bookings from France to Asia show a dip of 14% from the 1 March to 31 May according to the latest data from ForwardKeys.

As the Covid-19 crisis deepens to impact on more than 50 countries, ForwardKeys’ data team monitored booking trends out of France to Asia in cooperation with the Pacific Asia Travel Association’s French Chapter.

Looking at the outbound market, particularly bookings to Asia, booking for trips of up to 21 days duration showed an overall decline of 14% in Asia.

Trips to Southeast Asia from France, representing 56% of the total bookings will drop 14.6%. South Asian destinations representing an 18% share of all forward bookings to Asia will drop 17.1%, while Northeast Asia with a 26% share will see a decline of 9.%. Trends for Northeast Asia exclude China.

ForwardKeys reservations data up until 31 May was compared with data for the same period last year, based on data collection on 18 February for advance bookings.

If the data holds true for other major European country markets delivering travel to Asia, the outlook is considerably bleaker than earlier anticipated. Travel industry leaders in Asia expected big losses from China, Japan and South Korea while hoping the long-haul markets in Europe would survive relatively intact.