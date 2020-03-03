Red Elephant Rep expands sales team

BANGKOK, 3 March 2020: Red Elephant Reps have hired Petra Fraatz as its new salesperson for the global sales team based near Frankfurt.

She takes on the post of director of sales for the German-speaking markets (Germany, Austria, Switzerland) to work closely with existing partners and expand the company’s customer base.

She has worked for a well-established German tour operator based in Frankfurt where she was responsible for establishing new travel destinations, programmes and leading product teams.

Commenting on the new appointment, Red Elephant Reps Group’s business development director Ian Woods, said: “Petra’s background in tourism, together with her experience will be crucial in helping us to meet our growing demands in Europe”.