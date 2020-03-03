Sindhorn Midtown opens in Bangkok

BANGKOK, 3 March 2020) – Sindhorn Midtown, a new Thai-inspired hospitality brand, opened its first hotel in Bangkok’s Langsuan neighbourhood 1 March.

“We’re thrilled to open our doors and introduce guests to our new brand of hospitality,” said Sindhorn Midtown’s general manager Jee Hoong Tan.

The hotel offers 344 rooms and suites and 49 serviced residence in a competitive crowded five-star market in downtown Bangkok. It opens at the worst possible time as the Covid-19 virus dampens travel demand, while airlines cut back services to Thailand.

Located close to the BTS Sky Train Chit Lom and Ratchadamri stations, Sindhorn Midtown is introducing itself to travellers with several opening specials.

One of them is a room upgrade on booking from now until 31 May. Another is a dining credit of THB500 dining credit valid at any of the hotel’s dining outlets when booking stays of two consecutive nights in a suite.

For those who are looking for the cheapest offer, Booking.com quotes a rate of USD107 including service, tax and breakfast for two.