Emirates names SVP legal

DUBAI, UAE, 13 March 2020: Emirates has announced the appointment of Shahreyar Nawabi as senior vice president legal, compliance & privacy.

In his expanded role, Nawabi, a UAE National, will lead Emirates’ growing compliance efforts globally, which reflect the continually evolving complexities and requirements for legal compliance and risk management, including the proliferation of privacy regulation worldwide.

Nawabi will continue to lead and manage the legal teams supporting Emirates Airline to support the airline’s corporate and commercial strategy globally and also retain his appointment as the Group’s data privacy officer.

He joined Emirates in 2012 as vice president legal, leading a group of legal professionals and managing the corporate and commercial legal affairs of the airline globally.

The Emirates Group employs qualified UAE Nationals in a variety of roles across the company. It was recently honoured at the second edition of the UAE Emiratisation Awards. See: www.emirates.com