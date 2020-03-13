Vietnam mulls over stimulus packages

HANOI, 13 March 2020: Officials from the Vietnam Tourism Association officials met with tourism associations representing Binh Dinh, Phu Yen, Gia Lai and Dak Lak provinces in the central region, as well as the Binh Dinh Department of Tourism to discuss measures to stimulate tourism once the Covid-19 outbreak is contained.

Vietnam currently has 34 confirmed cases with a group of British tourists who are under quarantine.

In a meeting held in Quy Nhon city, Binh Dinh earlier in the week, VITA vice president Vu The Binh said the association has selected the four central provinces for a tourism stimulus programme because they are relatively low-risk areas at present, which is the most important factor.

Speaking about Binh Dinh as an example, Binh said though the province has seen 60% declines in tourist arrivals and tourism revenue in January and February, but the situation so far in March.

“This is not the time to lament losses in arrivals or revenue but to stay focused on looking after the health of residents and visitors. Health is the top priority ahead of economic considerations,” a VITA official responded to TTR Weekly.

But looking forward to better days, VITA says it has in place a tourism stimulus alliance to help boost the industry in the central coast and highland provinces, once the virus outbreak is contained.

The four provinces are viewed as emerging destinations in Vietnam, of which, Binh Dinh currently has the most developed infrastructure and highest arrivals so it would act as a hub linking other provinces.

Binh Dinh Department of Tourism director Nguyen Van Dung said visitor arrivals to the province has gradually increased since air services between Quy Nhon and Hanoi back to normal with eight daily flights while those between Quy Nhon and HCM City have increased to seven.

Nguyen Ngoc Tan from the HCM City Tourism Association emphasised that the programme should involve not only discounts but also adding quality improvement to attract tourists more tourists to the region.

(Source VNA with additional reporting)