WTTC moves summit to Autumn

LONDON, 13 March 2020: The World Travel & Tourism Council and the government of Quintana Roo in Mexico, jointly announced that the 20th Global Summit will take place during Autumn of 2020.

WTTC’s annual Global Summit is an influential event in the calendar, where tourism industry leaders meet with key government representatives to discuss important issues across the international agenda.

The 2020 Global Summit will take place in Cancun in early Autumn, giving the tourism sector time to recover from the current Covid-19 outbreak and its impact.

WTTC President & CEO, Gloria Guevara said: “We stand in solidarity with governments, countries and organizations which are being affected by Covid-19 and look forward to hosting our Global Summit in the Autumn. This will provide a global platform to discuss the sector’s recovery and future plans.”

Quintana Roo governor, Carlos Joaquin said: “Cancun and the State of Quintana Roo are continuing to plan a full schedule of events, meetings and conventions against the global backdrop of Covid-19. We have no Covid-19 cases but stand ready to support those around the world.

We look forward to hosting the 20th WTTC Global Summit in the Autumn and ensuring it is the most successful Global Summit ever”.