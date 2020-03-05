Cebu Pacific launches super seat Fest

SINGAPORE, 5 March 2020 – Celebrating its 24th anniversary, Cebu Pacific introduced a three-day Super Seat Fest that expires at midnight today.

The airline is offering fares as low as SGD85 one-way on flights from Singapore to the Philippines, but this particular promotion expires midnight 5 March.

The short buying window irks many consumers, especially at this time when the threat of the Covid-19 outbreak is already dampening confidence. Travel is valid from 1 September 2020 to 28 February 2021.

The anniversary gives travellers more chances to book great deals during the month, but the airline should give travellers a break on the booking window; three days is not enough.

Other sales promotions are promised as part of the anniversary celebrations to encourage everyone to travel and explore the Philippines, with the airline claiming it will offload the largest number of low-fare seats in Cebu Pacific’s history.

For the rest of the month, CEB is promoting Getaways hotel deals with up to 75% off, inflight hot meals at 40% off, as well as CEB Wi-Fi kits at up to 42% off.

On top of the Super Seat Fest, Cebu Pacific has also dropped year-round fares to over 70 domestic routes and ramped-up the number of seats offered for key routes across the country.